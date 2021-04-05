All Bad: Man Who Spent $15K At A Disney Resort In Florida Arrested After Refusing Temperature Check!
A man who was arrested after refusing a temperature screening at Disney Springs in Florida told authorities that he couldn't be told to leave because he had spent $15,000 on his vacation. The man, Kelly Sills, a tourist from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, bypassed the Orlando attraction's medical screening in February and refused to get his temperature checked when asked by Disney employees. Posted By Persist
