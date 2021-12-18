Meanwhile In Florida: Bodycam Video Shows The Moment Suspect Punches Deputy In The Face Before Being Arrested!
A Volusia County man is sitting in jail without bond, after punching a deputy in the face. Deputies say they were taking William Polanco into custody for confronting his estranged wife. In a body cam video, deputies are seen approaching Polanco and ask him to put his hands behind his back. They say he tried to run and then punched a sergeant in the face before he was finally arrested. Posted By Persist
