Messed Up: Dude Punches A 82-Year-Old Man & Takes His Cane After He Refused to Give Up His Money!
Cops need the publicâs help in finding the tough guy who roughed up an 82-year-old man at a local bodega during a robbery on Wednesday morning.
Police released video footage of the attack inside the Big Apple Food Market at 219 East Broadway, which occurred at 6:20 a.m. on June 16.
Law enforcement sources said the victim stood at the counter to order a cup of joe when the crook accosted him and demanded money.
Posted By DMitchell
