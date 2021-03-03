Meanwhile In San Diego: News Report Turns Into Live Police Shoot-Out!
A journalist covering Comic-Con San Diego ended up reporting on a live police shoot-out instead. Jeff McAdam was delivering a report from outside the Convention Center on Monday night when gunfire suddenly erupted behind him, right in the middle of the broadcast. Zooming in, the camera catches the man hunkered down behind the front of his car, standing up to aim at the police car, before he ducks back down, removes and reloads the magazine from his gun. Posted By Persist
