Property Developer Gets Robbed For His $380k Richard Mille Watch!
The robbery happened at around 6:45pm in Ostend, Belgium. The muggers threatened Mr Versluys with a weapon and used pepper spray in order to get him to part with his valuable wristwatch. He was struck several times by his attackers. They are still at large and are now the subject of a criminal investigation launched by the West Flemish Judicial Authorities. The wristwatch that was stolen is a Richard Mille Rm 11-03 Titanium. Only a few of the 350,000 watches have been made. This mean that as well as being very expensive they are also highly sought-after collectors’ items. Posted by Abdul
