What Was He Thinking? Man Tried To Stop A Smash & Grab In San Francisco But It Didn’t Go Well!
(Dionlimtv — A man runs over to what could be his SUV getting broken into, runs ONTO the hood of the suspect vehicle and rolls off into the street, hitting his head. Then you see an SFPD cruiser whiz by, chasing after the suspects! This is at the top of the winding portion of Lombard Street in San Francisco. It happened around midday Sunday. It's unclear if the man owns the SUV-- but I'm working on learning more now including who the man is & if he’s okay— and if SFPD ended up catching the suspects. More soon. Posted by JR
