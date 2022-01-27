Texas Is Wylin: Man Shot 3 Houston Cops Using A Full Auto Glock 17! (Footage Of The Shooting)

"3 HPD officers were shot after an apparent police chase near the Midtown area. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area as they continue searching for a suspect."

"In a tweet, Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers wrote that the suspect was wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction.

Sources tell KPRC 2 that the suspect is 31-year-old Roland Caballero.

According to a criminal history record from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Caballero has been arrested multiple times since 2008 - when he was 18 years old. As the officers exited their vehicles, Finner said Cabellero immediately started firing shots, striking three officers. The officers also returned fire, but it was not immediately clear if Caballero was hit during the exchange of gunfire. Once Caballero was able to get out of the vehicle, Finner said he carjacked a white Mercedes Benz at gunpoint and led officers on another pursuit to a home located in the 1800 block of Lockwood. Finner said the suspect then barricaded himself inside of the home on Lockwood and continued to fire multiple shots at officers."- KPRC2

Posted by Thrillz