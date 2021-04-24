Taking It Too Far: Prank TV Show In Iraq Has Fake ISIS Members Kidnap & Put Fear Into Celebs!
A prank TV show in Iraq where celebrities are duped into thinking they have been kidnapped by ISIS, strapped with suicide vests and told they are to be executed has been roundly condemned. The celebrities are told to stay down as gunshots ricochet off the walls before fake jihadists eventually storm the building and take them captive. The terrified celebrities are seen pleading for their lives. Posted By Persist
