Sheesh: Man From Ireland Is Arrested & Taken Away By Police In Hazmat Suits After He Refused To Quarantine!
A Northern Ireland man who refused to enter a quarantine hotel in Dublin after returning from a trip to Turkey for cosmetic surgery was remanded in custody. When he arrived back home he contacted the police about another matter and told the officers he’d just returned from Turkey. Initially the officers took no action, but when they later realized that McGinley should be in quarantine, they returned to him home and arrested him. Posted By Persist
