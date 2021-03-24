All Bad: Smugglers Busted With $382,000 Worth Of Gold & Cash Under Their Toupées & Clothing!
Suspects Magroob Akbarali and Zubair Hassan Rafiyutheen were leaving the Chennai International Airport in India on March 21 when they were apprehended by police, who had become suspicious of their bizarre hairstyles. Their suspicions were confirmed when they discovered that the duo’s wonky weaves concealed black packets of gold paste weighing 698 grams. Along with their would-be wigs, foreign cash gold was also discovered in the hapless traffickers’ socks, boxers and even rectums. All told, the confiscated contraband was reportedly worth a whopping $382,943. Posted By Persist
