Fumbled The Bag: Dennis Schroder Signs $5.9 Million Deal With Celtics After Rejecting $84 Million From Lakers!
Free agent Dennis Schröder might be realizing that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. After declining an 84 million dollar extension from the Los Angeles Lakers in March, Schröder has agreed to play for the Boston Celtics for the 5.9 million mid-level exception. The Boston Herald reports that Schröder is QUOTE: 'in a state of shock.' Posted By Persist
