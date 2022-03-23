Hold Up: Mike Tyson Says He Would Fight Jake Paul For $1 Billion!?
Mike Tyson has thrown down an asking price to step in the ring and fight Jake Paul — one billion dollars. The former heavyweight champion recently said on his Hotboxin' podcast that he hadn't heard anything about a rumor regarding a fight with Paul, someone he is publicly very friendly with. When asked how much he'd ask for to fight Paul, Tyson responded with, "a billion bucks." Posted By Persist
