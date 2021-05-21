Future Throws Shots At Lori Harvey On New Song! "Tell Steve Harvey I Don't Want Her"
Future has more to say when it comes to Lori Harvey. While the couple broke up nearly a year ago, the “Toxic King” is addressing his ex-girlfriend on a new collaboration with 42 Dugg. In the leaked snippet, Hndrxx seemingly takes a shot at Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” he raps.After breaking up Future is now dating rapper Dess Dior and Lori Harvey is dating award-winning actor, Michael B. Jordan. While Future is normally coined for his catchphrases, it seems as though the “Mask Off” rapper has reached his new catchphrase in a leaked snippet with 42 Dugg. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” the rapper reportedly says. Posted by Abdul
