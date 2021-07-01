America's Fastest Female Sprinter, Sha'Carri Richardson, Disqualified For Smoking Weed After Mother Passed Away! [News Report]
"American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson looks set to miss the Olympic Games as her US Olympic Trials performance was disqualified because she tested positive for a banned substance. News of the infringement arrives four weeks before the start of the Olympics in Tokyo event." - Jamaican News
Voice by Grung TV
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS