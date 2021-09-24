Woman Leaves Court After Getting Life For Killing Pedophile!

In court, the South Carolina neo-Nazi couple seemed remorseful for the 2013 murder of a sex offender, but they changed their tunes when their life sentences were handed down.



“Child molesters do not deserve to live,” Jeremy Moody said as he was led out of a Union County courthouse Tuesday wearing handcuffs and striped prison scrubs. “Had to do it over again, I’d kill more.”



As his wife, Christine Moody, was placed into a police car for transport to prison, she added, “I have no regrets. Killing that pedophile was the best day of my life.”



The couple was charged in the murders of Charles Parker, 59, and his wife, Gretchen, 51, in July. The Moodys went to their Jonesville home pretending to have car trouble, entered the home and killed the couple, Union County Chief Deputy Perry Haney said at the time.