Two Huge Komodo Dragons Fighting!
Two massive Komodo dragons were caught on camera fighting on the Indonesian island of Pulau Rinca. The fight, filmed by a passing tour, was over in seconds. But local islanders say fights between the world’s largest lizards can last up to 15 minutes. Komodo dragons are found on only five Indonesia islands and can grow to about three metres (10 ft) long and weigh up to 70 kg (150 lbs). Posted By Ghost
