Who Getting In This? World's First Transparent Pool Suspended Between Two Buildings Open In London!

With summer about to kick off,... how about swimming in a pool between two skyscrapers? If you ever get a chance to take a dip, you probably wouldn't want to look down because it's transparent. The world's first floating pool,... suspended more than one hundred feet above ground level is open in the UK. As Britain had its warmest day of the year so far on Monday, some Londoners were spotted at the pool,... taking in the city's iconic skyline views including the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament while they swam. The pool located near the U.S. Embassy is about 10 feet deep and reportedly filled with three-hundred-75 tons of water.