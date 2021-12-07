Black Couple Sue Appraiser Who Valued Home 500K Less Than When White Friend Posed As The Owner!
"A black couple is suing a real estate firm, alleging a white appraiser undervalued their home by nearly $500,000 because of their race.
Paul, 45, and Tenisha Tate Austin, 42, were shocked beyond belief when their Marin City home in the San Francisco Bay Area valued at $989,000. Over the course of five years, the couple made $400,000 worth of major renovations to the home, including a new floor, creating another 1,000 square feet of space, a new deck, fireplace and other improvements.
Yet the value of their home increased by just 10%.
‘It was a slap in the face,’ Austin told KGO-TV in February." - metro.co.uk
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS