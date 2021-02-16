Sheesh: Police Officer Faces Off Against Enraged Man! "I'm Going To Kill You"
A UK female police officer faced off against an enraged man. She tries tasing the man but he continues his attack. Back up came just in time for the officer. The officer was hospitalized after the incident but has since returned to work. The man was given three years in prison for the attack. Posted By Persist
