Thoughts? A Look At The 'Vaccine Passport' Which Israel Is Already Using!
As vaccination rollouts gather pace around the world, attention is now turning to vaccines of another kind: vaccine passports. The app, which is being tested by 30 carriers, will allow governments and airlines to collect, access and share encrypted information related to passengers’ Covid-19 test and vaccination status prior to travel. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS