House Passes Bill Named In Honor Of George Floyd, Aimed At Preventing Police Misconduct!
The House of Representatives approved legislation aimed at preventing police misconduct that Democrats named in honor of George Floyd, whose death in police custody sparked nationwide calls to overhaul policing and address racial injustice. Titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Supporters of the bill say it would improve law enforcement accountability and work to root out racial bias in policing.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS