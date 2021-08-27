YSN Marlo - I Know [Big Heff Submitted]
YSN Marlo earlier this year released Hang On, and Mike Amiri feat Ysn Jayo. The video shot by upcoming director Flicks Carter,
captures Marlo as he prepared to run the streets.
YSN Marlo is a young artist hailing from Akron, OH, the birthplace of Lebron James. He got started making music from watching his dad rap. He met YSN Flow while they were in school and when they both decided to rap they started working together. The 16-year-old songwriter likes talking about the reality of what is going on in his community. Influenced by rappers like NBA Youngboy, Lil Durk and Polo G, YSN Marlo is quickly on the rise. He has opened up for artists such as Lil TJay and YSN Flow.
