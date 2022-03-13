Damn: Alleged Boat Thief Snags A New Ride But Doesn't Know How To Drive It!

This video which was obtained by FOX 11 shows the stolen yacht crashing into and over a docked boat, before colliding with a sailboat, completely destroying its mast. The stolen yacht, which likely cost millions of dollars, looked like it was being used to play "bumper boats" when it crashed into the marina of Newport Beach Harbor. According to Newport Beach Police, nobody was injured. No information on the man accused of stealing and crashing the yacht has been released to the public, and investigators say they are not sure what the man's plan was especially given his clear lack of boat driving experience.



Authorities say they were originally called to the 1200 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway for a vandalism call around 10:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the allegedly stolen boat smashing into other watercraft at the marina. One person was taken into custody following the incident. Posted By Ghost