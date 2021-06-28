Tik-Toker Leaves Little Girl In Tears After Gifting Her A Phone Then Asking Her To Give It Back When She Stopped Recording
This dude, Ukranian influencer and TikToker Alexander Voloshin, approached a mother and daughter while they were out enjoying the day in Kiev to give the girl a wonderful gift: a brand new smartphone. But, as soon as he was done recording the TikTok that captured his generous deed, he quickly demanded the phone back -- leaving a little girl in tears. Posted By Ghost
