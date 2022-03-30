Drake Pulls Rare 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie Card Worth Up To $700K USD!
Everything Drake touches seems to turn to gold, and his latest hobby is no different. Drizzy joined the trading card craze earlier in March when he purchased 14 NBA Flawless boxes of cards at $15,000 each and the investment is already paying dividends. Drake and famous card collector Ken Goldin took to Instagram Live on Sunday evening (March 27) to pull packs of cards and see if they would get lucky with their findings. The cards included packs from various NBA Flawless Basketball, Fleer, and Topps Chrome cards, which are valued at $46,000 per box. Posted by Abdul
