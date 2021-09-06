Who Promoting This? Woman Had Way Too Much Surgery!
Natasha Crown is a Serbian-born and Swedish-raised fashion, curvy, plus-size model, and social media influencer. She is best known for sharing her sizzling, curvaceous, attractive photos and videos. She is also famous for uploading her exclusive content on only fan sites. Natasha grew up in Gothenburg, Sweden along with her family and relatives. Being passionate about fashion, glamour, and makeup ever since a child, at a young age she decided to make a career in the same field. She gained initial fame on Instagram by sharing her curvaceous, sizzling, and attractive photos and videos. On Instagram, she has accumulated more than a million followers so far.
