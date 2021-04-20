Jury Finds Derek Chauvin Guilty On All Charges In The Death Of George Floyd!
A Hennepin County jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts, including both third and second-degree murder in the Memorial Day 2020 death of George Floyd. Chauvin was also convicted of second-degree manslaughter. The verdict — which was reached in about 10 hours. Posted By Persist
