They Wildin': Iranian Aytatollah Releases Animation Depicting A Drone Strike On Trump At Mar A Lago!
The official website of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published an animated video on Wednesday that depicted the assassination of former President Donald Trump. The video shows what appears to be the former president playing golf at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, with his former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a few other people. The video then depicts Iran using a four-wheeled robot and a drone to survey Trump and Pompeo as they play. Posted by Abdul
