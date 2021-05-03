Floyd Mayweather Reveals The Best & Roughest Fighter He Went Up Against!
Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tP_Zl4YZhkw. During The Million Dollaz Worth of Game Ep. 111, Floyd Mayweather was asked "the roughest fight you ever had?". Floyd proceeded to say Manny Pacquiao was the best fighter he fought but also mentions Emanuel Augustus & Miguel Cotto as rough fighters. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS