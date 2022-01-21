Hold Up: Woman's Tongue Partially Replaced By A Piece Of Her Thigh Due To Cancer! "It Might Grow Thigh Hair"
A woman whose tongue was partially replaced by a piece of her thigh due to cancer is opening up about her journey. Cameron Weeks Newsom suffered from severe pain following a 2013 diagnosis of squamous cell carcinoma. Newsom said she needed needed to have a tumor removed by way of having a portion of her tongue cut out. As part of an hours-long procedure at the University of Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center, the removed part of Newsom’s tongue was replaced with muscle and skin that doctors took from her thigh. Posted By Persist
