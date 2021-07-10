Triple Homicide: Man Murders 2 People & Drives The Bodies To A Golf Course To Bury Them ... Murders Pro Golfer When He's Spotted!

After a statewide manhunt, a suspect has been captured and charged with murder in a triple homicide that unfolded at a country club near Atlanta last week. Bryan Rhoden was charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. Posted By Persist

