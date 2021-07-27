Damn: Insane Rockslide Assaults Mountain Town, Obliterates Massive Bridge!
Nine tourists were killed and several were injured after a massive landslide hit a bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Sangla valley today. In a terrifying video, large chunks of rocks can be seen breaking off a mountain and rolling down into the valley below. The video shows a section of the bridge crumbling and plunging into a river after a boulder hits it. Posted By Ghost
