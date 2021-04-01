Jaes - TwerkOnMe Starring Bishop Don Magic Juan [Hood And Associates Label Submitted]

The official music video for Jaes "Twerk On Me" starring the Bishop Don Magic Juan. Directed and produced by Ditch. A Ditch Executive Production. Filmed December 21 2020. Song available now from Hood And Associates, In Grooves. 2020/2021 All rights reserved.

IG: @akissbyjaes
Twitter: Official_jaes

