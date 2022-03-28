"Girl Be Calm" People Thought A Shooting Went Down In Cancun Airport.. Lady Told Another Woman To Hush Up For Making Too Much Noise At Her Hiding Spot
"Mexico's National Guard on Monday said no shots were fired in the international airport of the Caribbean resort city of Cancun after local media reported gunfire breaking out there.
There were no reports of casualties.
Video footage broadcast on social media showed passengers running out of the airport before officials said there were no signs of injured people, cartridges or firearms there.
The National Guard later said on Twitter that there was no evidence of gunshots in the airport. It added that "available information indicates that the sound could have been caused after a tourist accidentally knocked down three billboards."" - Reuters
