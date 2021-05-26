18yr Old High School Senior Dies Days Before Graduating... From $30 Bootleg Percocet Pills Laced With Fentanyl... Snapchat Drug Dealer Arrested!
22-year-old Franklin Senfles has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder in connection to the accidental overdose death of 18-year-old Hailey Dieckman.
He was also charged with one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder of a second victim.
The police investigation revealed that Senfles was identified as being directly involved in the illegal drug transaction with Deickman & provided fake Percocet.
According to authorities, the drug transaction for percocets occurred prior to the 911 call of Deickmanâs overdose.
Deickman was expected to graduate this past week, but instead she was pronounced dead at Ochsner Hospital Westbank Campus four days later. - via WMC News
