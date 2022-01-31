Fire Or Nah? HALO TV Series Trailer!

The Halo trailer also lays out the backstory of the Master Chief, a.k.a. Spartan-117, played by American Gods and Orange Is the New Black actor Pablo Schreiber. The story takes place in the 26th century in the midst of a war between humankind and an alien collective known as the Covenant. Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhon) created the Spartans, enhanced super-soldiers, to help humanity win the war. Halo premieres on Paramount+ this March 24. Posted By Persist

