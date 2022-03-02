Put His Head In A Bucket? Wisconsin Woman Dismembers Man's Body After Drug-Fueled Sexual Intercourse!
A Wisconsin woman has been charged with a slew of crimes, including murder, after a resident on Green Bay’s west side found a severed head stashed in the basement of her home in a bucket as well as other body parts. Taylor Denise Schabusiness, 24, of Green Bay, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. Drugs were also found. Posted By Persist
