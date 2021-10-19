Kanye West Dons A New Mask & Legally Changes His Name To "Ye"
It's not sure if Ye knew the approval was coming or if he simply wanted to change up his look ahead of the possibility of debuting his new name, but he hit Venice airport sporting a new look that left him unrecognizable. In August, he filed paperwork with the Los Angeles courts to make the name change permanent. Judges granted the rapper's request to change his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye. Posted By Persist
