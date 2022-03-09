Don't Open Your Doors To Just Anybody: Woman Opens The Door To Buy Cookies & Ends Up Getting Robbed By A Group Of Teens!

ABC 10 News: Police said they're searching for the men responsible after the robbery was caught on camera. According to police, one of the four men went to the door of a home in the 10300 block of Joplin Lane near the Morada neighborhood of Stockton Monday around 1:47 p.m. Posted by JR

