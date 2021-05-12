Self Defense Or Nah? Brah Knocked Out A Stud At Dairy Queen For Not Backing Up Off Him!

BROKEN? 26,966 views

"He told her he wouldn't hit her because she's a girl. Dude took his hat off and told my son she wasn't afraid of him. He walked off and she followed him. What would you do???? She talked like a man and provoked him like a man. Maybe if she would have hit him first they would have felt better?" - @Norapotts
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS