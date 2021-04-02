Wild: Bhad Bhabie Shows That She Made Over $1 Million In 6 Hours After Creating Her OnlyFans Account!

In a Thursday night Instagram account, Bhad Bhabie shared a screenshot of her earnings after just six hours on the premium content platform. Said screenshot reveals over $1 million in revenue, with over $757K coming from subscriptions, over $267K coming from message payments, and an additional $5.5K coming from tips. In the caption for the post, Bhad Bhabie notes that “we broke the f*ck out of that onlyfans record.”. Posted By Persist

