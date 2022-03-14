GenoDaWave Feat. Tory Lanez - Private [Mississippi's OTA Label Submitted]

GenoDaWave has taken off like a rocket ship after his signing with OTA Records in 2020. The Jackson, Mississippi native turned his brief experience in the studio with some friends into his life passion. Geno says "I knew rap would change my life and my family's life if I put my heart into it". The facts are there hasn't been a major successful Rapper from Mississippi since SWAE LEE. Geno is destined to change the trajectory of his city and follow the career footsteps of his musical inspirations like YOUNG THUG, FUTURE and GUNNA. During the pandemic, Geno kept recording songs and caught the attention of TORY LANEZ. The two caught a vibe and created a masterpiece PRIVATE. TORY has openly regarded Geno as the #1 artist coming from Mississippi. Check out their single together and tell us what you think?



