SMH: Florida Woman Lies About Being Related To 14-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Off Drop Tower Ride!
Shay Johnson claimed to be a cousin of Sampson, saying she talked to him before he boarded that ride on that night. Johnson did multiple media interviews, spoke at a prayer vigil and took part in a Tuesday protest at ICON Park. Sampson’s mother has informed Orange County detectives that she does not know who the woman is. In fact, the family’s attorneys have reportedly said that “none of his family members know Johnson.” She reportedly tried setting up a go-fund-me account as well. Posted By Persist
