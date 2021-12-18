Messed Up: Person In Texas Points A Firearm At A Bus Full Of Kids!
One Dayton ISD father is outraged after his 13-year-old junior high school student came home with a chilling video, showing a teen apparently pulling out what appears to be a gun and pointing it at a school bus.
Mitchell Wright said his daughter was afraid after what happened on her way home from Woodrow Wilson Junior High Friday afternoon.
“What [the person] did was horrifying for a lot of different kids,” Wright said.
His 13-year-old captured what happen on video using her cell phone. Her video shows a vehicle following the bus closely.
“[The person] is hanging out in the sunroof, waving at their friends or whatever on the school bus at first,” the father said. “Suddenly [the person] reaches out of the vehicle and pulled out this gun, pointing it towards the bus.”
In the video, the children on the bus began screaming.
