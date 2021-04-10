Meer 2x - Enemies [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]

BROKEN? 2,387 views

I’m 22 years old, from Charlotte N.C. I came home in 2018 from a 4 year sentence and just came home last year from a 12 month sentence. I been rapping for 7 years but 3 years consistently, ima local rapper right now so it’s hard to get the attention I deserve. I know this investment is worth it cause I’m telling you , after this ITS UP! This going viral mark my words.

Music & Social Media Links:

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/darealmeer2x/?hl=en

Twitter https://twitter.com/darealmeer2x?lang=en

Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/artist/meer-2x/1449228356

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/2wqYyasIcsqnyF0HA2jXsr?si=fsvg6ed_QH6QVZW-easfeg

YouTube https://youtube.com/channel/UCnzVvOUY37jBjX1k9NwSq_A

