Jury Finds Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty Of Sex Trafficking For Jeffrey Epstein & More ... Face Up To 70 Years In Prison!
Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five federal charges: sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.She was acquitted on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. Maxwell, who now faces up to 70 years in prison, showed no reaction when the verdicts were read. Posted By Persist
