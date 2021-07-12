Heated: Group Tries To Stop These Men Who Are Shooting Birds At A Golf Course For Fun!
Mayhem occurs while men are seen shooting migratory birds at The S Golf Course in Rancho Mirage in California as a group tries to stop them. This video shows American coots and ducks being shot in a pond adjacent to the Golf Course, this is reportedly happening every week. Via Media Broadcast. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS