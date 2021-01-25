Hold Up: Dogs Are Now Being Trained To Detect COVID-19 ... Could Soon Screen Passengers In U.S. Airports!
Florida International University announced Friday that researchers in its International Forensic Research Institute have trained four dogs to identify scents associated with the coronavirus. The dogs were trained to distinguish among scents acquired from COVID-infected and non-infected people. COVID-19 produces unique odor chemicals and also causes metabolic changes in those infected with the virus, resulting in odors that dogs can detect. Posted By Persist
