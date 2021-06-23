Meanwhile In New York: Man Smashes Driver's Windshield During Road Rage Incident!
The driver says he was driving with his two sons when he was sideswiped by another vehicle on the Staten Island Expressway. Both drivers pulled over to check for damage, and that's when things escalated quickly as the other driver grabbed a baseball bat and smashed his windshield as the kids inside cry in fear. Posted By Persist
