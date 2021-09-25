Father Cuts His Locs In Solidarity With 7-Year-Old Son Battling Cancer!

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/05a60e2c

A father from Akron, Ohio, was the epitome of Dad goals by cutting off his dreadlocks to support his 7-year-old son as he battles bone cancer. Rayshawn Mims started a live stream on Facebook with his son Ahkeem as the father cut off his chest-length hair.



"Anything you go through, I'll go through it with you," Mims told his son in the video.



According to the family's GoFundMe, Ahkeem's parents, Rayshawn and Shannae Mims, took him to the emergency room for what they thought was a knee sprain. The family received shocking news when the doctors sent him to the Pittsburgh Children's hospital for a "concerning" x-ray. Ahkeem was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and the 7-year-old quickly started losing his hair after he began chemotherapy treatments.



“I took an extended leave of absence [from work]. Due to his immune system being compromised from chemotherapy I am unable to work as I run the risk of possibly infecting him with Covid,” Shannae wrote on the site for the campaign, which has received $24,613 so far — much more than the initially requested $5,000. Posted By Ghost